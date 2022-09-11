AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PTI workers protest against cases against Imran

Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
ISLAMABAD: A large number of people took to the street on Saturday in protest against what they called “fabricated and concocted cases” instituted against their leader Imran Khan – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman – by his political opponents in a bid to bar him from politics.

A huge number of people, including women, children and elderly people, gathered at the F-9 Park to express solidarity with their leader in the wake of cases registered against him, especially in the court that is set to indict him on charges of contempt of court.

Some of the protesters were quite vocal in accusing the powerful establishment, saying it is the people at helm of affairs known for the shots are behind all this as the incumbent regime is just a “puppet”.

They said that any attempt to minus Imran Khan would have serious repercussions as the nation is not going to accept any such decision based on which Imran Khan is disqualified.

They warned that neither the establishment nor the incumbent rulers would find a place to hide their faces if anything happens to Imran Khan, adding if someone thinks that their “dream of Minus 1 formula” is going to succeed, they are living in a fool’s paradise.

The local PTI leaders who were present at the rally made some emotional speeches, and asked the crowed to stand firm behind their leaders as he is fighting to get his nation freed from slavery of Sharif and Zardari families who have ruled the country for over three decades with the help of their “foreign masters”.

The charged protesters holding the portraits of PTI chief said that the minus 1 – a term used by PTI to describe the government's attempts to try and disqualify PTI chairman from elections – may be metalize over their dead bodies.

Irtiza, one of the protesters who was attending the rally along with his family said that no matter what the “thieves at the helm of affairs” conspire, Imran Khan is going to succeed as the nation is with him.

The PTI had called for the protests to express their solidarity with their chief Imran Khan. This is a fresh phase of its anti-government campaign which was announced by PTI.

According to PTI central media department, protests took place at some 43 cities all over the country as a large number of people attended the rallies to express solidarity with his leader.

Talking to media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned that there would be no democracy in the country if Imran Khan was removed from the political arena, adding is anyone has the guts, we challenge them to sidelines him.

“I dare you even your father cannot disqualify Imran Khan. There is no politics, no democracy without Imran Khan in this country. If there is any leader who can unite the whole country, it is Imran Khan, and he is the symbol of federation,” he maintained.

