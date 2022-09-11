AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PTI fails to heal wounds of flood-hit people in Punjab, GB and KP: Tarar

Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have miserably failed to heal the wounds of the people hit by floods.

Addressing a press conference, he said PTI is doing politics of personal gains. The party is busy doing politics in these testing times instead of making concerted efforts to reduce suffering of the flood-affected people in the country.

The PTI was holding public meetings in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said and added that the party was spending around Rs250-300 million on each gathering that should have been utilised to help the flood-affected people.

Attaullah Tarar said in the testing times when the people of Punjab were badly hit by the flood, the provincial government moved a summary of Rs400 million to purchase new vehicles for ministers and advisors.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited the flood-hit areas of the country and met with the affected families in KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh provinces.

The SAPM said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son were acting as a facilitator for Imran Khan to arrange political gatherings in the province. “Pervaiz Elahi has not visited the flood-hit areas,” he alleged.

He viewed that Punjab flood-hit areas were facing a shortage of medicines, food, and other necessary items.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI leaders were using Punjab province as a platform to promote their anti-state narrative.

He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an ‘NRO’ by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases.

Responding to a question, he said two Director Generals of Anti-corruption had been changed in a short time just to give NRO to Farah Gogi.

To an other question, he said there is no plan to impose governor's rule in the province.

However, the SAPM said that other constitutional options were under consideration for an in-house change in the Punjab province.

