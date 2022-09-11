AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Governor calls for helping flood victims instead of indulging in petty politics

Muhammad Saleem Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman while emphasising the need for making concerted efforts to help and rehabilitate the flood victims has said that now is the time to collectively serve and help the flood victims instead of engaging in petty politics for personal gains.

While addressing the “National Flood Seminar 2022” as chief guest at a local hotel on Saturday, he said that in this difficult time Pakistan forces, provincial governments, federal government, Red Crescent, Rescue 1122 and faculty members of universities, students are working together. He appreciated the role of welfare organisations, philanthropists, business community for joining hands to help the flood victims.

The governor said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is visiting the flood affected areas almost every day.

“Today our flood affected brothers, mothers, sisters, daughters are waiting for our help in the most difficult situation,” he said, adding: “It is important to give them the message that the whole nation is standing with its flood-affected brothers and sisters.”

The governor said that public and private universities are also delivering aid to the flood victims, while the University of Health Sciences had sent medical teams to the flood-affected areas.

He said that the vice-chancellors of the universities are also reaching the flood-affected areas. He said that it is encouraging that our children are also giving their pocket money to the flood victims.

Former Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan, Senior Journalist Wasif Nagi, Vice Chancellors of various universities and representatives of welfare organizations attended the ceremony.

