Drive to remove encroachments from footpaths

FAISALABAD: The district administration has started to beautify the city and provide clear footpaths to pedestrians.

In the first phase, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh took a walk from Chenab Club to Station Chowk and made a detailed assessment of the condition of the footpaths.

Expressing deep anger over the broken pavements and drain slabs at some places, he ordered the Metropolitan Corporation to replace them and clear the footpaths from encroachments on priority basis.

He also visited the Abdullahpur Overhead Bridge and ordered its renovation. He said that the beautification of the city will continue to facilitate the public.

