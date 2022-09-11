SAU dean underlines need to promote education for development

HYDERABAD: Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has said that there is a dire need to promote education for the development of the country, economic improvement, and reduction of poverty.

Addressing the students during a popular lecture at the Bukhari Model High School run by the university, Dr Aijaz Ali Khoharo said that the region we belong to is facing various challenges including poverty, environmental pollution, climate change, peace and order, therefore, we have to develop a well-trained workforce.

