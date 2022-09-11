Dr Essa Lab holds training on CPR, bleeding control at KPC

KARACHI: Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre has arranged a “CPR & Bleeding Control Training” session here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

According to organisers, these training courses give critical information that can dramatically improve the odds of survival for people who suffer from sudden cardiac arrest.

There was a 45-minute training session where individuals with CPR teaching expertise lead the training sessions, which involved a brief verbal informational session and demonstration including the use of mannequins to perform chest compressions and all bleeding control techniques.

Participants received a certificate and goodie bags from Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre.

The American Heart Association reports that 70 percent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur at home. During an emergency, CPR might be the difference between life and death.

“We must equip ourselves with skills that can help us in any unforeseen circumstances,” said CEO Prof Farhan Essa Adullah. “The more people who know CPR and bleeding control techniques, the greater the chances of survival.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022