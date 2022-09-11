AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Essa Lab holds training on CPR, bleeding control at KPC

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre has arranged a “CPR & Bleeding Control Training” session here at Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

According to organisers, these training courses give critical information that can dramatically improve the odds of survival for people who suffer from sudden cardiac arrest.

There was a 45-minute training session where individuals with CPR teaching expertise lead the training sessions, which involved a brief verbal informational session and demonstration including the use of mannequins to perform chest compressions and all bleeding control techniques.

Participants received a certificate and goodie bags from Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre.

The American Heart Association reports that 70 percent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur at home. During an emergency, CPR might be the difference between life and death.

“We must equip ourselves with skills that can help us in any unforeseen circumstances,” said CEO Prof Farhan Essa Adullah. “The more people who know CPR and bleeding control techniques, the greater the chances of survival.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre CPR Bleeding Control Training

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Essa Lab holds training on CPR, bleeding control at KPC

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Lawyers say constitution of benches prerogative of chief justice

Notices issued by FBR’s Directorate I&I set aside by court

Default/late filing of cost auditor’s reports: SECP’s wing empowered to impose penalties on cos

Read more stories