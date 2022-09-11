Infectious Diseases Hospital integrated with Institute of Public Health

LAHORE: Punjab government has integrated the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Lahore with the Institute of Public Health.

Dean Institute of Public Health Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said the first priority is to upgrade the hospital to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to patients. Laundry, janitorial services and security system will be outsourced, she added.

She said that the Infectious Diseases Hospital has now come under the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department .

