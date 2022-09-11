AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
NUST expands flood relief efforts to South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh

Press Release Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
ISLAMABAD: Having launched the emergency relief campaign in the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last week of August, teams of volunteers from National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have now reached out to the calamity-stricken people in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. With the support of Pakistan Army, NUST has so far delivered relief goods, including dry ration, tents etc, to over 2500 households in and around Quetta, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Dera Ghazi Khan, Risalpur and Nowshera.

Heavy rains and deluge have caused serious damage to life and property across the country. Joining the national efforts amidst this perilous crisis, NUST students, faculty, staff and alumni are vigorously taking part in this noble cause. NUST and Rawalpindi Medical University have also jointly set up a Free Medical Camp in Risalpur.

NUST has opened a dedicated Bank Account to receive flood donations. Funds can be transferred to:

Account Title: NUST Flood Relief Fund Account Number: 2292 7917 3412 01 IBAN: PK82 HABB 0022 9279 1734 1201 Bank: HBL, H-12 Branch

For contributions in kind, relief items, especially for winters (e.g shawls, blankets, tentage, etc) and food items (e.g flour, rice, ghee, pulses, sugar, tea, milk, etc) may be delivered at Relief Camps established at Gate # 1 & 2 of NUST Campus, Sector H-12, Islamabad.

NUST flood relief Floods in Pakistan

