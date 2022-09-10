UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for New York on September 17, to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 at UN headquarters in New York.

The Prime Minister is expected to stop-over in London for two days en-route to New York to discuss various issues with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources told Business Recorder that the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff, as well as, other economic and political challenges facing the country today would come under discussion.

The Prime Minister in his speech at the UN would highlight the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc to the country and affected over 33 million people.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold meetings with several world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang during his maiden visit as prime minister to UN headquarters.

A dozen federal ministers including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior officials would be part of the Prime Minister’s entourage. He will return to the country on September 25.

The77th UNGA meeting is taking place in the backdrop of major crises facing the world in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and the devastating impact of the climate change. Prime Minister Sharif is also expected to highlight the Kashmir issue at the world forum. The Prime Minister will also participate and present Pakistan’s perspective in the high-level head of states and governments meeting on the climate change on the sidelines of the UNGA.

