Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Administrator USAID, USA, Ms Samantha Power Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest & collaboration/partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed. The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims. She offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration and flood affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods. The COAS thanked for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue/rehabilitation of the victims.