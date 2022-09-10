AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra urges provinces, NHA to facilitate movement of LPG bowsers

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) advised chief secretaries of all the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) to facilitate the transportation of LPG bowsers.

This can be done by controlling the heavy transport vehicles, especially in the flood-affected areas of the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

It will enable LPG bowsers to reach at the destination/ supply points to avoid the shortage of LPG.

The LPG bowsers are stuck up at different locations in these provinces, resulting in a sheer shortage of LPG for the consumers in northern areas. This is also causing the over profiteering by the LPG retailers/ sellers.

The chief secretaries are also requested to keep proper check on the pricing of LPG well.

Earlier, addressing the current complaints and reports of price hike and overcharging of LPG, the provincial governments are requested to ensure the notified LPG prices at the premises of LPG storage and filling plants and LPG distributors and to initiate action against profiteers under LPG (Production and Distribution) Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961, Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 and any other applicable laws.

The LPG plants and distributors are required to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate passes, receipts.

Some media reports say that the hoarders are overcharging prices, especially in flood-affected areas up to Rs360 per kg instead of Rs212 per kg. The OGRA has determined Rs212 per kg price for the month of September.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA LPG NHA

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra urges provinces, NHA to facilitate movement of LPG bowsers

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories