Ogra urges provinces, NHA to facilitate movement of LPG bowsers

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) advised chief secretaries of all the provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) to facilitate the transportation of LPG bowsers.

This can be done by controlling the heavy transport vehicles, especially in the flood-affected areas of the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

It will enable LPG bowsers to reach at the destination/ supply points to avoid the shortage of LPG.

The LPG bowsers are stuck up at different locations in these provinces, resulting in a sheer shortage of LPG for the consumers in northern areas. This is also causing the over profiteering by the LPG retailers/ sellers.

The chief secretaries are also requested to keep proper check on the pricing of LPG well.

Earlier, addressing the current complaints and reports of price hike and overcharging of LPG, the provincial governments are requested to ensure the notified LPG prices at the premises of LPG storage and filling plants and LPG distributors and to initiate action against profiteers under LPG (Production and Distribution) Rules 2001, Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance 1961, Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 and any other applicable laws.

The LPG plants and distributors are required to clearly display the LPG selling price on gate passes, receipts.

Some media reports say that the hoarders are overcharging prices, especially in flood-affected areas up to Rs360 per kg instead of Rs212 per kg. The OGRA has determined Rs212 per kg price for the month of September.

