PDP for establishing ‘camp schools’ in flood-affected districts

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor has demanded to open camp schools in affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan to save precious education year of students. He asked the government and international community to supply materials for erecting camp schools on war footing basis.

Unprecedented flooding has not only displaced millions of people but in Sindh it has also drowned already vulnerable education because as per a report of Sindh government forty percent schools of the province have been damaged.

Altaf Shakoor said this on the occasion of International Day to Protect Education from Attack. He said in 2019 the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared the 9th of September as International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The resolution proclaiming the Day was presented by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 countries.

Altaf Shakoor said though the schools of Sindh and Balochistan have not suffered any terrorist attack, but they have surely braved an environmental attack.

He said as per Sindh education department, more than 5600 schools have been razed, while 12,000 others extensively damaged. Some 65,000 displaced families have been living in intact buildings of more than 2500 other schools.

The Sindh government fears that school enrolment would be fifty percent less this year.

