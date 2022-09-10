AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDP for establishing ‘camp schools’ in flood-affected districts

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party PDP Chairman Altaf Shakoor has demanded to open camp schools in affected districts of Sindh and Balochistan to save precious education year of students. He asked the government and international community to supply materials for erecting camp schools on war footing basis.

Unprecedented flooding has not only displaced millions of people but in Sindh it has also drowned already vulnerable education because as per a report of Sindh government forty percent schools of the province have been damaged.

Altaf Shakoor said this on the occasion of International Day to Protect Education from Attack. He said in 2019 the United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared the 9th of September as International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The resolution proclaiming the Day was presented by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 countries.

Altaf Shakoor said though the schools of Sindh and Balochistan have not suffered any terrorist attack, but they have surely braved an environmental attack.

He said as per Sindh education department, more than 5600 schools have been razed, while 12,000 others extensively damaged. Some 65,000 displaced families have been living in intact buildings of more than 2500 other schools.

The Sindh government fears that school enrolment would be fifty percent less this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party Floods in Pakistan camp schools

Comments

1000 characters

PDP for establishing ‘camp schools’ in flood-affected districts

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories