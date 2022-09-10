Fresh rainy spell likely from today

KARACHI: A fresh rainy spell is forecast for upper and central parts of the country from Saturday (today) till next Wednesday, the Met Office said on Friday.

The moist currents are penetrating upcountry and likely to continue during next 4 to 5 days to produce rain, wind, thundershowers in upper and central parts in occasional gaps, it said.

The fresh weather system is expected to trigger rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan till September 14. The same rainy spell is likely to occur in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad till September 14.

Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin are also expected to receive rain, wind, and thundershowers. However, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G.Khan and Muzaffargarh, Lasbella, Kalat and Khuzdar may see rain, wind, thundershowers on September 13 and 14 in occasional gaps.

“Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period,” the Met warned.

