Pakistan

Central business district project: CM for expediting work

Muhammad Saleem Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while issuing directions to expedite work on the central business district project said that work on this avant-garde project would be accelerated in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

While chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress, the CM directed that no hurdle should arise as this initiative is very important for the prosperity and development of the provincial metropolis.

He said the vision of government about solution of problems of the people is clear and allied matters should be disposed of without delay.

Earlier, CEO of the central business district Imran Amin apprised about the salient features.

Moreover, a delegation of flour mills association Punjab comprising Asim Raza, Tahir Hanif Malik, Iftikhar Wattoo and others presented Rs 10 million cheque and relief goods of around Rs 50 million to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

Talking on this occasion, the CM announced to continue helping the flood affectees and impressed upon people from all walks of life to lend a helping hand.

He appreciated the philanthropic passion of the Punjab chapter of the flour mills association and noted that all segments of life should shoulder the sufferings as distressed people are awaiting the support of us all.

The whole society should stand side by side with the government for the rehabilitation of the affected population, he further said.

