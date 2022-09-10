Power bills: Consumers protest against ‘excessive’ taxation

LAHORE: Consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) protested against excessive taxes on electricity bills outside the head office of the company on Friday.

The protestors assembled in a large number. They were carrying placards inscribed with slogans, and surrounded main gate of Lesco during the protest. No one was able to enter or come out of the head office. Meanwhile, long queues of motorcars were observed on Queen’s Road as the protestors had also blocked the road. They expressed their anger over the everyday increase in charges of electricity, saying that they were unable to pay bills due to hyper inflation.

The protestors rejected the tendency of increasing electricity charges on monthly basis, saying that they would not pay exorbitant electricity bills any more.

It may be noted that the federal government had announced withdrawal of fuel price adjustment up to 300 units. However, the finance minister deviated from the earlier announcement and explained that the FPA up to the consumption of 300 units has been deferred, and not withdrawn, which would be charged later. This announcement had made the consumers furious and they preferred to hold protest outside the Lesco head office. Meanwhile, a large number of consumers were found queuing up outside the Lesco customer care centre for securing installments in payment of electricity bills.

