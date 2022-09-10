Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 09, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 232.50
Open Offer Rs 234.50
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 10
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
4.63
▲ 0.73 (18.72%)
|
Popular Islamic / Sep 10
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
9.40
▲ 1.00 (11.90%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Sep 10
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
2.18
▲ 0.23 (11.79%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Sep 10
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
4
▲ 0.35 (9.59%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 10
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.44
▲ 0.29 (9.21%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Sep 10
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
7.47
▲ 0.62 (9.05%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Sep 10
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
6.50
▲ 0.50 (8.33%)
|
Buxly Paints / Sep 10
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
107.39
▲ 7.49 (7.50%)
|
MetaTech. / Sep 10
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
92.21
▲ 6.43 (7.50%)
|
Punjab Oil / Sep 10
Punjab Oil Mills Limited(POML)
|
151.25
▲ 10.55 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 10
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2
▲ -0.27 (-11.89%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Sep 10
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
7
▲ -0.60 (-7.89%)
|
Gatron Ind. / Sep 10
Gatron (Industries) Limited(GATI)
|
396.74
▲ -32.16 (-7.50%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Sep 10
Supernet Limited(GEMSPNL)
|
15.18
▲ -1.23 (-7.50%)
|
Mirpurkhas Sugar / Sep 10
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited(MIRKS)
|
139.09
▲ -11.27 (-7.50%)
|
National Foods / Sep 10
National Foods Limited(NATF)
|
148.07
▲ -12.00 (-7.50%)
|
Data Agro / Sep 10
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
16.89
▲ -1.36 (-7.45%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 10
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
33.55
▲ -2.62 (-7.24%)
|
Dewan Sugar / Sep 10
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
2.14
▲ -0.16 (-6.96%)
|
Reliance Cotton / Sep 10
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited(RCML)
|
397
▲ -29.00 (-6.81%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 10
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
15
▼ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 10
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
12
▼ 0.00
|
Engro Fert. / Sep 10
Engro Fertilizers Limited(EFERT)
|
7
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 10
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
6
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 10
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 10
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 10
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
4
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
3
▼ 0.00
|
Avanceon Ltd / Sep 10
Avanceon Limited(AVN)
|
3
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 9
|
229.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 9
|
228.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 9
|
142.47
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 9
|
0.96
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 9
|
1.16
|
Euro to USD / Sep 9
|
1
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 9
|
2.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 9
|
4,067.36
|
India Sensex / Sep 9
|
59,793.14
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 9
|
28,214.75
|
Nasdaq / Sep 9
|
12,112.31
|
Hang Seng / Sep 9
|
19,362.25
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 9
|
7,351.07
|
Dow Jones / Sep 9
|
32,151.71
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 9
|
13,088.21
|
France CAC40 / Sep 9
|
6,212.33
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 9
|
86.79
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 9
|
22,235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 9
|
129,630
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 9
|
1,716.83
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 9
|
104.84
