KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 09, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
183,072,558 105,025,508 8,037,346,509 4,451,186,445
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 480,293,022 (844,240,548) (363,947,525)
Local Individuals 5,823,394,944 -5,965,280,161 -141,885,217
Local Corporates 3,620,754,695 -3,114,921,953 505,832,742
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments