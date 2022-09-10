KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 09, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,948.16 High: 42,098.40 Low: 41,815.49 Net Change: 123.37 Volume (000): 96,439 Value (000): 6,235,378 Makt Cap (000) 1,641,388,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,008.83 NET CH (+) 22.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,594.68 NET CH (+) 15.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,832.47 NET CH (+) 27.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,581.74 NET CH (+) 0.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,860.10 NET CH (+) 4.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,776.15 NET CH (+) 57.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-September-2022 ====================================

