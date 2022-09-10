Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 09, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 09, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,948.16
High: 42,098.40
Low: 41,815.49
Net Change: 123.37
Volume (000): 96,439
Value (000): 6,235,378
Makt Cap (000) 1,641,388,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,008.83
NET CH (+) 22.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,594.68
NET CH (+) 15.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,832.47
NET CH (+) 27.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,581.74
NET CH (+) 0.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,860.10
NET CH (+) 4.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,776.15
NET CH (+) 57.10
------------------------------------
As on: 09-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments