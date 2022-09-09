Asia Cup: Pakistan bowled out for 121 against Sri Lanka

An excellent bowling display by Sri Lanka bowlers bundled out Pakistan for just 121 in their last Super Four round match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Friday.

Both teams have already booked their place in Sunday's final of the tournament, which serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Babar Azam top-scored with a 29-ball 30.

WICKET: Madushan gets Haris for a duck. Pakistan bowled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan - 121/9 in 19 overs.

WICKET: Nawaz gets run out for 26.

SIX: Nawaz hits Madushanka for a six.

Pakistan - 110/8 in 18 overs.

WICKET: Theekshana gets Usman Qadir. He departs for 3.

SIX: Nawaz sends Theekshana to the stands.

WICKET: Theekashana removes Hasan Ali for a duck.

Pakistan 95/7 after 16.

WICKET: Hasaranga bowls Asif Ali for a duck.

WICKET: Hasaranga gets Iftikhar on the very next ball. He goes for 13.

SIX: Iftikhar hits Hasaranga for a six.

Pakistan - 91/4 in 15 overs.

Pakistan - 84/4 in 14 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz walks in.

WICKET: Dhananjaya removes Khushdil Shah. He walks back for 4.

Pakistan - 84/4 in 13.3 overs.

Pakistan - 81/3 in 13 overs.

Pakistan - 78/3 in 12 overs.

Pakistan - 74/3 in 11 overs.

Khushdil Shaha joins Iftikhar in the middle.

WICKET: Hasaranga removes Babar Azam. He departs for 30.

Pakistan - 68/3 in 10.4 overs.

Pakistan - 66/2 after 10 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed walks in.

WICKET: Karunaratne removes Fakhar. He goes for 13.

Pakistan - 63/2 after 9.2 overs.

Sri Lanka put a squeeze on runs. Just two from the 9th. Pakistan 62/1.

Pakistan - 60/1 after 8 overs.

Pakistan - 53/1 after 7 overs.

Pakistan - 49/1 after 6 overs.

Pakistan - 37/1 after 5 overs.

Pakistan - 34/1 after 4 overs.

Fakhar Zaman walks in.

WICKET: Liyanagamage gets Rizwan. He departs for 14.

Pakistan - 28/1 after 3.3 overs.

Pakistan - 25/0 after 3 overs.

Pakistan - 19/0 after 2 overs.

Pakistan - 11/0 after 1 over.

The flags of all six participating nations and the United Arab Emirates flew at half-mast to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday.

Sri Lanka have made two changes from their previous win over India, who bowed out of the tournament with two losses in the Super Four, with Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Pramod Madushan, added to the team.

"Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen," said Shanaka.

"But it's been our charm to bowl first. It's good we are playing Pakistan once before the final."

Pakistan, who won a thriller against Afghanistan on Wednesday to book their final berth, have also made two changes.

"We would have also bowled first," said skipper Babar Azam.

"Two changes -- Shadab (Khan) and Naseem (Shah) are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali are in."

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)