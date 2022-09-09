AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Nigeria’s oil output drops below 1mn bpd

Reuters | BR Life & Style Published 09 Sep, 2022 05:43pm
LAGOS: Nigeria’s crude oil production fell below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, figures from its regulator show, as the nation grappled with widespread theft from its pipelines.

The country’s total oil and condensates output dropped to an annual low of 1.18 mln bpd in August, the data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission showed.

Industrial-scale oil theft poses an “existential” threat to what is typically Africa’s largest exporter, a Shell executive said in July, while President Muhammadu Buhari has said the problem is affecting state finances “enormously”.

Nigeria slipped behind Angola as Africa’s largest exporter in July, according to figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The highest output, in January, was 1.68 million bpd, though the country has the capability to export close to 2 million bpd.

An oil workers’ union this week voiced its concern over the safety of its members and threatened to strike if the government does not take swift action to curb oil theft.

Crude Oil OPEC crude oil prices crude oil production

