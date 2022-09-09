AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 03:27pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the US dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 7% to $20,796, a two-week high.

Ether, the second-biggest, rose 5% to also hit a two-week peak at $1,717.

Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday. Market participants said there was no particular trigger for the gains beyond a broad upbeat mood in evidence across asset classes on Friday, led by a drop in the safe-haven dollar and a rally in Chinese stocks.

Cryptocurrency sceptics look to bend the ear of regulators

If the cryptocurrencies can hold their gains until Sunday’s close, Bitcoin could log a second weekly rise in a row, and its best week in about a month.

Ether’s weekend volatility may be heightened by a looming software upgrade known as the “merge”, due sometime between Sept. 10 and 20, with the exact timing uncertain.

The shift will radically change how transactions are processed and is supposed to slash energy consumption.

Some exchanges plan to pause deposits and withdrawals while the upgrade occurs.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: India’s foreign ministry

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group

We’re committed to deepening ties with US: PM

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

Read more stories