Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar in inter-bank market

The Pakistani rupee sustained greater losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday, and was hovering at the 228-229 level as expectations of a wider trade deficit kept the currency under pressure.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was trading at 228.25, a depreciation of Rs2.83 or 1.24% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan's rupee had sustained a fifth successive loss to settle at 225.42 after depreciating 0.82% or Rs2 against the greenback.

The fall comes despite total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increasing by $1.103 billion to $8.799 billion during the week ended on September 2, 2022.

Analysts say that while an improvement in the country’s liquidity position should strengthen the local currency, import payments' pressure and a stronger dollar will continue to keep the rupee under pressure.

“There has been an increase in imports, as demand for several goods including food items has risen after floods,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment, told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, dollar is strengthening globally, thus it is a combination of these two factors pulling the rupee downward,” he added.

The market expert was of the view that the situation would improve as Pakistan receives inflows in the form of flood aid, which will ease pressure on the local currency.

Globally, the dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank.

The US dollar index was down 0.25% to 109.25, just off a 20-year top of 110.79.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, ose on Friday as investors considered Russia’s threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks’ aggressive rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.

This is an intra-day update