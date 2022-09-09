Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after Wall Street gains despite the European Central Bank’s largest rate hike ever and more hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.49 percent, or 138.54 points, at 28,203.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 percent, or 1.52 points, at 1,959.14.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with gains supported by US rallies, with some profit-taking selling orders expected to emerge in later trade,” said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

US shares ended with modest gains, recovering from early losses after the ECB’s rate hike announcement and comments from US Fed chief Jerome Powell that the American central bank must continue to act “strongly” to cool demand and contain price pressures.

Traders are gradually becoming “tolerant to” news of rate hike plans, Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 143.78 yen in early Asia trade, against 144.27 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares, Toyota was up 0.41 percent at 2,089 yen, Olympus was up 0.84 percent at 3,122 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.09 percent at 84,020 yen.