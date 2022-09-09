AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
AVN 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.32%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.64%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
GGGL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.06%)
GTECH 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.14%)
MLCF 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
TREET 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 92.91 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.81%)
UNITY 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.37%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 10:18am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday after Wall Street gains despite the European Central Bank’s largest rate hike ever and more hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.49 percent, or 138.54 points, at 28,203.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.08 percent, or 1.52 points, at 1,959.14.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with gains supported by US rallies, with some profit-taking selling orders expected to emerge in later trade,” said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex.

US shares ended with modest gains, recovering from early losses after the ECB’s rate hike announcement and comments from US Fed chief Jerome Powell that the American central bank must continue to act “strongly” to cool demand and contain price pressures.

Tokyo stocks end more than 2% higher on US gains

Traders are gradually becoming “tolerant to” news of rate hike plans, Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 143.78 yen in early Asia trade, against 144.27 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares, Toyota was up 0.41 percent at 2,089 yen, Olympus was up 0.84 percent at 3,122 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.09 percent at 84,020 yen.

