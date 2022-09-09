Interview with Ali AL Sabah Ahmed, CEO and Founder – Design Inc., Golf Green City

“Aiming for sustainable housing in the changing environment”

Ali Al Sabah Ahmed is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Design Inc., and Golf Green City. He is also the Chief Operating Officer of Murree Expressway Mall and Managing Director Rakbaa (Pvt) Limited. Following are the edited excerpts of a conversation BR Research had with him regarding his recent venture Golf Green City Project and the industry in general:

BR Research: Please walk us through your professional journey?

Ali Al Sabah Ahmed (ASA): I have over 14 years of experience as a real estate professional in plethora and multifaceted real estate roles. I started my career as a site supervisor in 2008. After spending my initial professional years as a site supervisor, I was then hired as a contractor in 2010. Later, I was designated as a draftsman for good 2 years. I've always loved real estate and helping people find the right home and right place to live.

In 2014, I started my bachelor’s degree in Architecture and soon later started my own architectural venture with a name of Design INC in 2015. Alongside my educational journey I worked on various national and international real estate projects.

After instilling vast experience in real estate, I laid the foundation of ‘Green Golf City’ in Pakistan, which I’m really proud of. As a seasoned real estate professional, I recognize and value the trust my clients place in me and I strive every day to exceed in expectations.

BRR: Tell us about Golf Green City Project and your vision.

ASA: Golf Green City is an ultramodern project that flawlessly blends elements of architectural sophistication with modern-day comforts. Golf Green City is developing plots, apartments, and homes that are complemented by lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, and retail offerings.

Understanding the hassles of buyers, especially business owners, the problem arises when it comes to investing a big chunk of money upfront. This affects their business operations which is why a project without an installment/rental plan is least attractive to them. However, Green Golf City is being offered on a rental plan making it highly accessible for buyers.

We have a different mission and vision compared to other real estate developers and builders in Pakistan. We work as a designer and an architect and have a unique urban design philosophy. Urban design has gained prominence across the world in recent years. It combines key aspects of architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, and civil engineering, reaching in important ways beyond each of these disciplines.

The concept of living well includes much more than comfortable property. Amenities such as security, location, and infrastructure makes all the difference. There are various amenities that we at Golf Green City offer which include, the largest orphanage, health care center, specialized hospitals for cancer and kidney transplant, and a safari zoo. We have a separate overseas block specifically designed and designated for overseas Pakistanis.

Making secure investments might be difficult, but real estate is a great and highly desired alternative nowadays. When it comes to leveraging Overseas Pakistanis, whether working or residing abroad, we always seek to create an investment portfolio to sustain their lifestyle in their country after retirement. Many Pakistanis living abroad have been duped when attempting to buy property in Pakistan. To minimize this anguish, we understood their sentiments and promises to offer the best opportunities.

BRR: How do political and economic upheavals like the current situation in the country affect real estate business?

ASA: Real estate is a major and growing industry in Pakistan. The construction and real estate business emerged stronger after Covid-19. But the industry has also suffered: construction sites in many countries shut down and faced disrupted supply chains and operational restrictions. Such disruption had reflected in the financial indexes of the real estate business. According to a World Bank report, the size of the country’s real estate business is 60 to 70 percent of the country’s total wealth, which makes approximately $300 to $400 billion. Due to political upheavals in the recent past, the business did not perform well due to uncertainty and restrictions on imports and export. However, I’m confident and have a strong expectation that there will be high growth in the real sector in the coming years.

BRR: What significant threats as well as opportunities do you foresee for this business? How do you plan to handle them?

ASA: Every business is different and so it’s important to analyze the threats and opportunities of every real estate business appropriately. Some seen or unseen threats to real sector are economic downturn, rising interest rates, demographic shifts, and marketshifts. Simultaneously, the disruption in our business, industry, or market brings with itself the opportunities for growth and positive change and we have also identified opportunities for thegrowth of industry such as Influx of new residents, Investment opportunities, new home buyer incentives and technological innovations.

BRR: What technologies do you use for marketing homes and attracting clients?

ASA: I have a firm belief that you must need to arm yourself with cutting-edge marketing tools that will make your business future-ready. Marketing can be a time-consuming affair, but we use 360 degree marketing strategy using different tools and ways like digital marketing, billboards, streamers, and traditional mass media and also through our website.

BRR: How would you describe the demand and prices for housing in the last 6 months?

ASA: In the last six months, the construction business has seen a significant rise. However, in last 2 years the business got slightly affected after the global pandemic COVID-19 hit the world. Now people have started investing again in the real estate business.

BRR: Is there any kind of real estate study you are into?

ASA: From the last 14 years, I have been working with the construction industry and have observed a lot of great things and consumer insights related to construction and real estate business. I brainstormed and reached to the point that in Pakistan this business needs more innovation, development and sustainability. Now the world is inclined towardssustainable business structure. The sustainable housing means less waste, more re-use and recycling together with lower life-cycle environmental impacts and costs, better reliability, less maintenance, and greater user satisfaction. Keeping that in my mind, I laid the foundation of Green Golf City project, which is developed in accordance with international standards and aims to provide its residents with all the facilities they may desire under the umbrella of sustainability.

BRR: In general, what kind of approvals and permissions are needed for a housing project?

ASA: There are many formal procedures are involved prior laying foundation of residential or commercial projects. It requires prior permissions, approvals from various associated authorities e.g.local approvals from WAPDA, SNGPL, PHA, Irrigation authority, NHA, and other NOCs. The no objection certificate is important for the developers and owners of real estate projects. The developers provide all the important documents to the regulatory authorities. As a result, after different verification and modifications, the management gives planning permission to the owners of housing project.