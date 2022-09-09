PM to attend SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit scheduled to be held on 15-16 September 2022 in Uzbekistan, official sources told Business Recorder.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the sources added.

Uzbek Ambassador calls on PM

In this regard, Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened an Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Additional Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) to discuss the following agenda items: (i) Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project;(ii) Iran-Pakistan-India (IPI) gas pipeline project;(iii) Central Asia - South Asia (CASA- 1000) Power Transmission Line; and (iv) Trans-Afghan Railway Line Project.

