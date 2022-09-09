Flood relief: CM Sindh wants better coordination among govt depts

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of different departments asked them to ensure coordination for timely distribution of relief items to the flood affected people.

The meeting was attended by Minister health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor for Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Advisor Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Livestock Tamizuddin Khero, Secretary, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, Commander Engineering 5 Corps Brigadier Nayar, Commander Logistic Brigadier Anjum, Brigadier Inam and representatives of COMCOAST, and Southern Air Command, said a statement on Thursday.

Secretary and Chief Engineer Irrigation told the meeting that the heaviest torrential rainfall in Balochistan generated huge flood water and the flood water coming from Khuzdar, Bolan, Sibi and Dera Murad Jamali entered Sindh via FP Bund and RBOD. Therefore, water level along FP Bund increased more than its design capacity. The heaviest rainfall inundated the Right Bank of River Indus and further raised the level of RBOD.

All the channels of irrigation and drainage were flowing beyond their maximum capacity and caused a number of breaches in drains and channels of the irrigation network.

Most of the areas of Kambar, Shahdadkot, Qubo Saeed Khan, Warah, Nasirabad, Mehar, KN Shah and Johi are under water. Four breaches occurred in FP Bund and four in Suprio bund.

The CM was told that Manchhar Lake attained level of RL 123.3 feet on September 5, against its maximum level of 121.65 feet during 2010 flood. A relief cut was made at RD-14 of Manchhar Containing Bund to save Sehwan town.

Another relief cut has been made along RD-52 to reduce the water level in Manchhar. The water from these cuts is inundating Union Councils of district Jamshoro such as Bubak, Wahur, Arazi, Channa, Jaffarabad and their surroundings areas.

A breach has also occurred in M.N.V. Drain at RD-6. The water from this breach is flowing in the same pocket, which is getting water from cuts in Manchhar Containing Bank.

Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV): A huge quantity of water from MNV breach quickly raised the water level very high along Indus Link Canal.

The chief minister directed departments to make necessary preparations and arrangements for evacuation of Kambar-Shahdadkot water through Shahdadkot Mian Drain, Mirokhan Main Drain and Ghar main drain system. ”Now, as the River is receding; therefore efforts should be made to dispose of flood water from the towns and cities,” he said.

CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan briefed the chief minister about the damages caused to standing crops.

The chief minister directed the agriculture department to work out a plan on how much land could be prepared for sowing late Rabi crops. “You should prepare a plan to support the growers for provision of seeds, fertilizer and technological help so that they can grow wheat and vegetables,” he said.

The chief minister said that the unprecedented rains have affected 10.48 million people in 23 districts of the province. He said the calamity has displaced 6.286 million people of whom 576,121 have been shifted to camps.

This is one of the great humanitarian crises, he said adding: we as a government and its agencies have to work together for the rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Pak army, Navy and Air Force and civil administration were carrying out rescuing and relief work but it had to be consolidated so that we could reach the maximum number of people.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the health department to set up a network of medical camps in the affected areas besides tent cities and provide free medical aid to the people.

The CM directed the livestock department to set up camps to vaccinate cattle and arrange fodder for the cattle of the affected people. He directed health and livestock departments to prepare their work plan and share their day-to-day progress with him.

The PDMA officials said that they have distributed 153,940 tents, 978,431 mosquito nets, 99,960 plastic tarpaulin and 158,745 ration bags.

The Corps -5 Representatives said that they have collected 2,225.8 tons of relief goods and distributed 1901 tons of ration bags and 19976 tents.

