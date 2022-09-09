AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 73,448 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,516 tonnes of import cargo and 26,932 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,516 comprised of 141 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,727 Palm Kernel Expeller, 2,117 tonnes of Rapessed, 2,144 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,659 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 28,885 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,932 tonnes comprised of 180 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,160 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,602 tonnes of Cement.

As many as, 02 ships AM Ocean Silver & Leo have berthed at Karachi Port.

Encore has sailed from Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Jolly Vanadio, Oriental Tulip, Sofia Express, Xin Yan Tian and Admiral tu Spirit were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Cape Korita, Songa Peace and Al-Maha left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, EM Astoria and Al-Jassasiya are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 158,260 tonnes, comprising 115,663 tonnes imports cargo and 42,597 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,328` Containers (618 TEUs Imports and 1,710 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Express Athens and Chang Hang Shui Jing carrying Containers and Gasoline are expected to take berths at QICT and FOTCO on Thursday, 8th Sep-2022.

