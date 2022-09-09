KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 08, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
164,176,570 92,026,226 5,952,028,200 3,509,655,984
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 254,074,907 (307,112,426) (53,037,518)
Local Individuals 4,072,564,809 -3,979,418,656 93,146,153
Local Corporates 2,587,488,843 -2,627,597,478 (40,108,635)
