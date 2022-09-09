KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 08, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,824.79 High: 41,939.45 Low: 41,676.90 Net Change: 58.74 Volume (000): 63,306 Value (000): 3,755,391 Makt Cap (000) 1,636,559,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,986.46 NET CH (-) 64.95 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,579.32 NET CH (+) 128.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,805.09 NET CH (-) 46.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,581.67 NET CH (+) 0.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,856.00 NET CH (-) 6.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,719.05 NET CH (+) 25.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-September-2022 ====================================

