BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 08, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,824.79
High: 41,939.45
Low: 41,676.90
Net Change: 58.74
Volume (000): 63,306
Value (000): 3,755,391
Makt Cap (000) 1,636,559,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,986.46
NET CH (-) 64.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,579.32
NET CH (+) 128.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,805.09
NET CH (-) 46.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,581.67
NET CH (+) 0.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,856.00
NET CH (-) 6.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,719.05
NET CH (+) 25.67
------------------------------------
As on: 08-September-2022
====================================
