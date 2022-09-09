AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 08, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 08, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,824.79
High:                      41,939.45
Low:                       41,676.90
Net Change:                    58.74
Volume (000):                 63,306
Value (000):               3,755,391
Makt Cap (000)         1,636,559,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,986.46
NET CH                     (-) 64.95
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,579.32
NET CH                    (+) 128.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,805.09
NET CH                     (-) 46.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,581.67
NET CH                      (+) 0.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,856.00
NET CH                      (-) 6.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,719.05
NET CH                     (+) 25.67
------------------------------------
As on:             08-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

PM to attend SCO summit

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Read more stories