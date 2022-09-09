AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 08, 2022)....
Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 08, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     2.31243   2.31629   2.32400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       2.70457   2.55343   2.70457   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.19400   3.09971   3.19400   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       3.75214   3.66057   3.75214   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        4.18886   4.22314   4.22314   0.22163
=========================================================

