LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 08, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31243 2.31629 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.70457 2.55343 2.70457 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.19400 3.09971 3.19400 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.75214 3.66057 3.75214 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.18886 4.22314 4.22314 0.22163
=========================================================
