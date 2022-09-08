AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
ANL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
AVN 76.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.23%)
EPCL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
FCCL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
GGL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.98%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.63%)
UNITY 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,176 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 15,038 Increased By 6.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,741 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,698 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.07%)
Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

  • Hovers over 225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 11:24am
Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar, and was hovering around the 225-226 level in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.19, a depreciation of Rs1.77 or 0.79% against the dollar, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourth successive session to close at 223.42 after declining by Rs2 or 0.9% against the greenback.

The decline in rupee value is attributed to a number of factors including a strengthening dollar in the international market. Additionally, surge in demand for the foreign currency in the local market, led by pressure from import payments, has added to rupee's weakness.

Globally, the dollar continued to gain strength and hovered near a two-decade high hit in the previous session as investors looked for fresh insight on the global monetary tightening path from a European Central Bank rate decision and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged up 0.04% to 109.73, after a peak of 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping through key technical support levels in the previous session. An energy standoff between European nations and Russia focused investors minds on how tight fuel supply may become.

This is an intra-day update

