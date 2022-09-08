Intra-day update: Rupee's fall against US dollar continues

Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar, and was hovering around the 225-226 level in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.19, a depreciation of Rs1.77 or 0.79% against the dollar, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the fourth successive session to close at 223.42 after declining by Rs2 or 0.9% against the greenback.

The decline in rupee value is attributed to a number of factors including a strengthening dollar in the international market. Additionally, surge in demand for the foreign currency in the local market, led by pressure from import payments, has added to rupee's weakness.

Globally, the dollar continued to gain strength and hovered near a two-decade high hit in the previous session as investors looked for fresh insight on the global monetary tightening path from a European Central Bank rate decision and comments from the head of the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged up 0.04% to 109.73, after a peak of 110.79 on Wednesday, a level not seen since June 2002.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping through key technical support levels in the previous session. An energy standoff between European nations and Russia focused investors minds on how tight fuel supply may become.

This is an intra-day update