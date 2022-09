LAHORE: Ambassador of Canada HE Wendy Gilmour met PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jatti Umrah on Wednesday.

The Canadian ambassador was given a warm welcome at Jatti Umrah where Maryam Nawaz welcomed the envoy. The ambassador had a detailed meeting with Maryam Nawaz and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022