SHC rebukes officials over ‘failed flood relief response’

SUKKUR: A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench on Wednesday expressed resentment over the government’s failure to provide relief to flood victims.

A division bench, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, heard petitions filed by flood victims over the government machinery’s failure to provide relief to affected people. Commissioner Sukkur, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage and officers from other districts appeared in the court hearing.

“How much tent cities have been set up for flood victims on the court’s order,” bench questioned the officials. “Tent cities have been established in some areas,” officials replied.

“They are talking rubbish, no help is being offered by the government, people are dying,” petitioner’s counsel Ghulam Shabbir Shar said. “Despite the court’s restraining order, they are administering cuts to canals,” senior lawyer said. “This situation has emerged due to encroaching and blocking natural routes of the water flows,” he lamented.

“Are you servants of people or ministers, MNAs and MPAs,” Justice Zafar Rajput questioned officials. “Don’t deem yourself servants of ministers, MNAs and MPAs,” Justice Rajput said.

“Everyone knew where the relief items for flood victims are going from government offices. Relief items are being kept at out-houses, bungalows and godowns of Waderas,” he said.

“No one cares about humanity, do you want to kill these people,” Justice Rajput questioned sternly.

“People are sitting at roadsides and become victims of accidents. Do you want these people die in road mishaps and snakebite,” he questioned.

“Human lives are precious, save them. When MNAs and MPAs will be part of the rehabilitation committees, they will seek their personal benefit,” the bench observed.

“All highways of Sindh have been under the water and movement has become impossible,” Nisar Bhanbhro advocate said. “People dying with hunger as 10 rupees biscuit pack is impossible to get even in 50 rupees,” he said. “Food items are unavailable,” he further said.

The court exasperated over the absence of the deputy commissioner of Khairpur, which is the most affected district in Sindh.

The bench ordered DC Khairpur to appear immediately and adjourned hearing for one hour.

Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage replying on the question of Justice Zafar Rajput about drainage of the rainwater said that the water can be drained out vial Rohri Canal to Indus River.

“The water level will drop in the river within next three days. The rainwater from Khairpur, Noshehro Feroz, Nawabshah and Matiari districts will be drained out with three drains,” CE Sukkur Barrage said.

The court also ordered all possible help to the flood victims and setting up maximum tent cities. It also ordered officials to meet food and medical needs of the flood affected persons.

The court also summoned report from the rehabilitation committees monitored by civil judges and adjourned further hearing of the case till September 14.