KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 07, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
143,589,360 79,551,432 3,801,713,590 2,284,295,306
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 249,028,430 (219,021,096) 30,007,334
Local Individuals 2,758,873,021 (2,628,350,384) 130,522,636
Local Corporates 1,339,906,497 (1,500,436,468) (160,529,970)
===============================================================================
