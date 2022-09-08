AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
Follow us

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (September 07, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
143,589,360              79,551,432       3,801,713,590           2,284,295,306
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     249,028,430        (219,021,096)        30,007,334
Local Individuals          2,758,873,021      (2,628,350,384)       130,522,636
Local Corporates           1,339,906,497      (1,500,436,468)     (160,529,970)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

Comments

1000 characters

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories