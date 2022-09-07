Asia Cup: Afghanistan struggle to 129 as Pakistan bowlers dominate

Pakistan bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 129/6 in a crunch Super 4 round match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday. If Pakistan win this match in Sharjah they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final and knock arch-rivals India out of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Live Updates

Afghanistan innings

INNINGS BREAK - Afghanistan - 129/6 after 20 overs.

FOUR: Rashid Khan hits Rauf for a four next ball.

SIX: Rashid Khan hits Rauf for a six.

Afghanistan 119/6 after 19 overs.

Afghanistan 113/6 after 18 overs.

WICKET: Rauf gets Ibrahim Zadran. He goes for 35.

Afghanistan - 104/6 after 16.3 overs

Afghanistan - 104/5 after 16 overs.

SIX: Ibrahim Zadran hits Shadab for a huge six over cover.

WICKET: Naseem gets Mohammad Nabi. He departs for a duck.

Afghanistan - 91/5 after 14.1 overs

WICKET: Shadab removes Najibullah. He departs for 10.

Afghanistan - 91/4 after 14 overs.

SIX: Najibullah hits Shadab Khan for a massive six.

Afghanistan - 8/3 after 13 overs

Afghanistan - 79/3 after 12 overs

WICKET: Nawaz removes Karim Janat. He departs for 15.

Afghanistan - 78/3 after 11.2 overs

Afghanistan - 77/2 after 11 overs

Afghanistan - 72/2 after 10 overs

Afghanistan - 64/2 after 9 overs.

Afghanistan - 61/2 after 8 overs.

WICKET: Hasnain removes Hazratullah Zazai. Afghanistan - 42/2 in 4.5 overs.

WICKET: Rauf bowls Gurbaz. Afghanistan - 36/1 in 3.5 overs.

Afghanistan - 27/0 after 3 overs.

Afghanistan - 4/0 after 1 over.

Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz come out to bat for Afghanistan. Naseem Shah to open the bowling attack.

Pakistan remain unchanged from their previous win over India, who have lost both their Super Four matches so far.

"The pitch looks nice and the second thing is the dew factor, that's why we are bowling first," Azam said at the toss.

"Hopefully we pick up early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm and we will try to continue the (winning) momentum."

Afghanistan, who lost their previous match to Sri Lanka at the same venue, have made two changes to stay in the hunt for the final with Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Ahmad Malik making the team.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi brings up a landmark 100th T20 international appearance since making his debut in 2010.

"We would have bowled first. There will be dew, later on, the humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game," Nabi said.

"But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan. We have had a lot of good games in the past and we will try our best to not repeat our mistakes."

Teams

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain