Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering at the 223-224 level on Wednesday.

At around 1:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 223.50, a depreciation of Rs2.08 or 0.93% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the third successive session, closing at 221.42 after declining by Rs1.56 or 0.7% against the greenback.

Analysts say the decline in rupee value comes on the back of a surge in demand for dollars in the local market, amid the government’s decision to allow the duty-free import of edible items to ensure food security after floods devastated the country’s agricultural sector.

However, the dollar is also gaining strength internationally, hitting a 24-year peak against the yen and reaching new highs versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars on Wednesday after U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive policy tightening.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, strengthened 0.08% to 110.43, sticking close to Tuesday's 20-year high of 110.57.

“This is one of the major reasons impacting Pakistan currency performance in FX market,” wrote Abdullah Umer, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities in a note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update