AGL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.37%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 80.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.35%)
PAEL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.71%)
PIBTL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TREET 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
UNITY 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 15,155 Increased By 10.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,900 Increased By 39.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,772 Increased By 21.6 (0.14%)
Intra-day update: rupee weakens as demand for US dollar surges

  • Local currency hovering at 222-223 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 10:54am
Follow us

Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses in the opening hours of trading against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering at the 222-223 level on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 222.49, a depreciation of Rs1.07 or 0.48% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the third successive session, closing at 221.42 after declining by Rs1.56 or 0.7% against the greenback.

Analysts say the decline in rupee value comes on the back of a surge in demand for dollars in the local market, amid the government’s decision to allow the duty-free import of edible items to ensure food security after floods devastated the country’s agricultural sector.

However, the dollar is also gaining strength internationally, hitting a 24-year peak against the yen and reaching new highs versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars on Wednesday after U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive policy tightening.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, strengthened 0.08% to 110.43, sticking close to Tuesday's 20-year high of 110.57.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell more than $1 on Wednesday to their lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of more interest rate hikes spurred worries of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update

