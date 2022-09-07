AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises after Russia’s Putin threatens to halt supply

Reuters Published September 7, 2022 Updated September 7, 2022 04:06pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday on threats that Russia will walk away from its energy supply contracts, reversing losses from earlier in the session when prices fell to their lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, or 0.92%, at $93.68 a barrel by 0931 GMT, having earlier hit their lowest since Feb. 18 at $91.20.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 80 cents, or 0.92%, to $87.68. The benchmark had earlier fallen to a session low of $85.08, the weakest since Jan. 26.

Oil rebounded after President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on Russia’s energy resources.

Analysts already expect oil supply to be tight for the last quarter of the year.

“The halt of release from the US SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) coupled with the implementation of an EU embargo on Russian crude has the makings of a global supply crunch this winter,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Adding further support were expectations of tighter oil inventories in the United States.

Oil up nearly 3pc as OPEC+ agrees to small oil output cut

US crude stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, declining by an estimated 733,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 2, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Weekly US inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration will be released on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than usual, because of a public holiday on Monday. In spite of looming supply shortages, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October.

The prospect of a global economic recession has heightened demand fears. Credit rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday the halt of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has increased the likelihood of a recession in the euro zone.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to lift rates sharply when it meets on Thursday. A US Federal Reserve meeting will follow on Sept. 21.

Weak economic data from China has also added to demand woes, as China’s stringent zero-COVID policy has kept cities such as Chengdu under lockdown.

The country’s crude oil imports fell 9.4% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Crude Oil oil price crude oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises after Russia’s Putin threatens to halt supply

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Fourth successive loss: Rupee depreciates to settle at 223.42 against US dollar

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

Read more stories