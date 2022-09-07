KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,197 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,859 tonnes of import cargo and 59,338 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,859 comprised of 26,620 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,366 Palm Kernel Expeller, 480 tonnes of Rapeseed, 6,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,464 tonnes of Soyabean Seeds & 43,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,338 tonnes comprised of 24,929 tonnes of containerized cargo, 156 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,766 tonnes of Cement, 19,130 tonnes of Clinkers.

-Nearly, 4688 containers comprising of 2107 containers import and 2581 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 455 of 20’s and 682 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 143 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 536 of 20’s and 408 of 40’s loaded containers while 955 of 20’s and 137 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely, Northern Dedication, RHL Marta, Balao, Tarlan, Al Shaffiah and GFS Pride have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, BBG Ocean, Rebecca Schulte, X-Press Bardsey, Diyala, Northern Dexterity and Sea Wolf sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Encore, Oriental Tulip, MT Lahore, Admiralty and Sheng Xing Hai were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘MSC Malin’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, BBG Baise, Lisa and Super Eastern are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 145,247 tonnes, comprising 91,323 tonnes imports cargo and 53,924 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,046` Containers (1,223 TEUs Imports and 2,823 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Songa Peace and Livarden & 03 more ships, Al-Maha, Cape Kortia and Maersk Kinloss carrying Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, SSGC and QICT on Tuesday, 6th Sep-2022.

