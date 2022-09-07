AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Pakistan

COAS visits flood-hit areas in Balochistan on Defence Day

Press Release Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the entire Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far-flung, flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, in Jaffarabad district, where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations. The COAS met the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees.

The COAS visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.

COAS also visited Sui. He met local elders and inquired about their wellbeing and issues. Local elders thanked COAS for reaching out to them in the most difficult time in their life.

Later, COAS visited Military College Sui where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities. He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of institution. Faculty and students thanked Pak Army for providing opportunity for them to compete at national level.

Military College Sui was established in 2011 and its cadets have shown extraordinary results.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Flood hit areas flood affectees Floods in Pakistan

