KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
206,623,897 115,513,501 4,383,937,572 2,616,927,683
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 289,467,149 (565,117,644) (275,650,494)
Local Individuals 3,669,610,138 -3,522,862,926 146,747,211
Local Corporates 1,615,419,350 -1,486,516,067 128,903,283
