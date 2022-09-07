KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,860.36 High: 41,926.63 Low: 41,682.63 Net Change: 1.06 Volume (000): 52,481 Value (000): 2,725,563 Makt Cap (000) 1,638,700,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,080.72 NET CH (+) 46.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,476.78 NET CH (-) 51.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,873.10 NET CH (+) 30.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,583.32 NET CH (-) 23.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,862.51 NET CH (+) 21.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,717.45 NET CH (+) 28.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-September-2022 ====================================

