Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 06, 2022). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,860.36
High: 41,926.63
Low: 41,682.63
Net Change: 1.06
Volume (000): 52,481
Value (000): 2,725,563
Makt Cap (000) 1,638,700,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,080.72
NET CH (+) 46.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,476.78
NET CH (-) 51.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,873.10
NET CH (+) 30.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,583.32
NET CH (-) 23.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,862.51
NET CH (+) 21.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,717.45
NET CH (+) 28.23
------------------------------------
As on: 06-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.