Intra-day update: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, hovers at 221-222

Pakistan's rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in inter-bank market, and was hovering at the 221-222 level on Tuesday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 221.49, a depreciation of Rs1.63 or 0.73% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 219.86 after declining by Re0.88 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the spread between inter-bank and open-market rates soared to what currency dealers said was a historic high with the gap hitting Rs10-12 on Monday. The US dollar finished at 219.86 in the inter-bank market, but was trading at the 230-232 level in the open market.

Currency dealers attributed the widening spread to a lack of availability of dollars in the open market following the suspension of duties and taxes on import of vegetables and an increase in smuggling.

Globally, the US dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally, easing slightly from milestone highs on the euro, yen and sterling, but not too far as recession stalks Europe, and U.S. interest rates are poised for sharp rises.

The dollar index fell 0.06% to 109.53 after rising as high as 110.27 on Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, inched lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market’s recent slide.

This is an intra-day update