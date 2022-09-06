NA panel for honoraria pay to employees covering 2022-23 budget session

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Government Assurances has directed that honoraria be paid to all employees of different departments who served during the Budget Session 2022-23 in the precincts of the Assembly on a full-time basis.

The Standing Committee met with MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokharin in the chair at Parliament House on Monday.

The Standing Committee was informed that honoraria was granted to the employees of several departments who served from morning till evening during Budget Session 2022-23 including the employees of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Special Branch, the Traffic Police, the Capital Development Authority, the NADRA, the PTVC, the PID, the APP, Radio Pakistan, IESCO, NTC, PIAC, Railways, Dispensary, Post Office, Allied Bank, FBR, Finance Division, Senate Secretariat, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law and Justice, and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (Souvenir Shop). But no one has paid the honoraria to its employees except the NADRA.

The Standing Committee directed that all of the remaining departments should pay the present and previous honoraria and furnish the compliance report to the committee forthwith.

Members National Assembly (MNAs) Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Hasnain, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Saira Bano and Syed Mobeen Ahmed, secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, secretary Information and Broadcasting Division, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), principal information officer Press Information Department (PID) and senior civil officers from different departments attended the meeting.

