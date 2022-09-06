KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,487 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,766 tonnes of import cargo and 68,721 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,766 comprised of 51,419 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 782 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,267 Palm Kernel Expeller, 12,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3,064 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 6,153 tonnes of Wheat & 21,581 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 68,721 tonnes comprised of 33,442 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,540 tonnes of Cement, 21,697 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,435 tonnes of Rice & 6,607 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 0384 containers comprising of 1792 containers import and 1292 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 500 of 20’s and 641 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 268 of 20’s and 306 of 40’s loaded containers while 412 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 10 ships namely, Akij Noble, DSM Castor, KM Weipa, Stolt Glory, Rebecca Schulte, Diyala, X-Press Bardsey, Northern Dexterity, MT Lahore and Northern Dedication have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as, 09 ships namely, Ceylon Breeze, Kota Megah, Msc Caledonia II, Forli, Kmarin Singapore, ESL Kabir, Oriental Cosmos, ST Mary and Stolt Glory sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, Al Shaffiah, Balao, GFS Pride, Leo, MT Shalamar, Bordo Mavi and Encore were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, CMA CGM Cendrillion and Elandra Spruce left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Ardmore Engineer and Safmarine Ngami are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 181,943 tonnes, comprising 140,440 tonnes imports cargo and 41,503 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,045` Containers (2,684 TEUs Imports and 2,361 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Tokyo Pioneer, Super Eastern, Helena K, Sargodha and MSC Malin & another containers ship ‘Lisa’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Coal, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 5th Sep-2022.

