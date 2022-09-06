KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 05, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
197,914,017 115,813,289 5,506,302,485 3,359,225,850
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 411,737,318 (386,222,619) 25,514,698
Local Individuals 3,900,744,298 (4,059,144,362) (158,400,064)
Local Corporates 2,185,916,290 (2,053,030,925) 132,885,366
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
