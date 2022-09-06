Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 05, 2022). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,859.30
High: 42,385.35
Low: 41,858.16
Net Change: 449.81
Volume (000): 63,936
Value (000): 3,348,494
Makt Cap (000) 1,639,138,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,034.66
NET CH (-) 114.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,527.94
NET CH (-) 72.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,842.38
NET CH (-) 75.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,606.33
NET CH (-) 92.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,840.67
NET CH (-) 34.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,689.22
NET CH (-) 82.58
------------------------------------
As on: 05-September-2022
====================================
