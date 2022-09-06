KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 05, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,859.30 High: 42,385.35 Low: 41,858.16 Net Change: 449.81 Volume (000): 63,936 Value (000): 3,348,494 Makt Cap (000) 1,639,138,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,034.66 NET CH (-) 114.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,527.94 NET CH (-) 72.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,842.38 NET CH (-) 75.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,606.33 NET CH (-) 92.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,840.67 NET CH (-) 34.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,689.22 NET CH (-) 82.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-September-2022 ====================================

