Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 05, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 14.84 15.34
2-Week 14.91 15.41
1-Month 15.07 15.57
3-Month 15.66 15.91
6-Month 15.75 16.00
9-Month 15.80 16.30
1-Year 15.84 16.34
==========================
Data source: SBP
