AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UEFA chief Ceferin certain 2030 World Cup will be in Spain and Portugal

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 07:32pm
Follow us

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday that he was certain Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup.

The two countries signed an agreement in 2020 to push ahead with a joint bid to host the tournament and made it official in June.

“I am sure that the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain and Portugal,” Ceferin said via videoconference during the opening of the Football Talks international congress in Lisbon on Monday.

“This bid is a winning one and we will do everything possible to help two countries that are passionate, live and breathe football and that have a good infrastructure.”

Real Madrid and rivals await Champions League draw in Istanbul

A total of 14 stadiums in 12 cities have been offered to be among the 11 Spanish venues expected to host matches if the Iberian bid is successful at the FIFA ballot in May 2024. Portugal will put up three stadiums for consideration.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and launched a failed bid along with Portugal to stage the 2018 tournament, which was awarded to Russia. Portugal has never staged the World Cup but did hold the 2004 European Championship.

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay have announced a South American four-way bid which could have sentimental value as Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

The United Kingdom’s four associations did contemplate a joint bid along with Ireland while Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania also planned a joint bid, although they were both dropped.

Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

In 2018, Morocco announced that it would present a bid to host the tournament in 2030, with later reports adding that the it could be a joint one with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Media reports have indicated that China could also present a bid.

Qatar will host the World Cup this year followed by Canada, United States and Mexico in 2026.

Comments

1000 characters

UEFA chief Ceferin certain 2030 World Cup will be in Spain and Portugal

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

PM Shehbaz announces to increase flood relief aid under BISP to Rs70bn

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Read more stories