AGL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.46%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
EFERT 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.53%)
EPCL 59.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.39%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.06%)
GTECH 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.11%)
PAEL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.88%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.94%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.25%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.49%)
TRG 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.51%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
WAVES 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 4,204 Decreased By -38.4 (-0.9%)
BR30 15,223 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.23%)
KSE100 42,027 Decreased By -281.9 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,814 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling slides to post-pandemic low before new PM revealed

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 01:17pm
Follow us

LONDON: Sterling plumbed a fresh post-pandemic low on Monday as Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut, adding to recession fears on the day that Britain is set to announce its new prime minister.

The pound, one of the worst performing major currencies against the dollar this year, fell as low $1.1444 – its weakest level since March 2020.

It has been battered by a deteriorating economic outlook and stubbornly high inflation - partly due to soaring energy prices - and political uncertainty after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign in July.

And the latest slide in the pound comes just hours before Liz Truss is expected to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister.

She is poised to take power at a time when the country faces a cost-of-living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

“The polls point steadily and increasingly at Liz Truss, unfortunately for the pound,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank in a note, citing uncertainty around Truss’s plans to review the Bank of England’s mandate.

Sterling steadies after bruising week, markets await new PM

“Along with tax cuts, and extra spending to freeze the energy bills for example, the UK’s sputtering macro metrics could be further fuming in the coming quarters under Truss’s leadership,” Ozkardeskaya added.

Monday’s leadership announcement is expected at 1130 GMT and will trigger the beginning of a handover from Johnson, who after months of scandal said in July he would step down.

Against the euro, the pound was broadly unchanged near 86.44 pence.

Gas prices meanwhile soared 30% at Monday’s market open after Russia on Friday announced it would keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed, heightening fears of an energy supply crunch across Europe.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling slides to post-pandemic low before new PM revealed

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Investment proposal floated as Qatar declines deposit plea

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Pregnant women caught in Pakistan floods desperate for aid

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing: Russian foreign ministry

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

JKT announces Rs100m donation

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Read more stories